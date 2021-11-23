Panhandle Weather 11-23-2021

Unseasonably cool conditions are occurring this afternoon as cold air has settled over the region. Temperatures currently span the mid-50s to the low 60s across the tri-state region only rise a couple more degrees. The good news is, that the north to northeast winds have started to ease reducing the extra bite to the air.

Unfortunately, we`re not out of the woods yet in terms of cold air as we still have to make it through tonight. Clear skies and lighter winds should allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid-30s across much of the region, while coastal regions may only bottom out in the mid to upper 30s.

