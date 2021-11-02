Panhandle Weather 11-2-2021

Beautiful weather for our Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low 70’s for daytime highs and we will wake up to temps in the 50’s. All-day sunshine, it will be just about as nice as the weather gets for our area Wednesday. After that, the weather starts to change as a Gulf low develops on the cold front hanging off to our south. This will add clouds for Thursday then showers move in Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain will be off and on Thursday night before we move back to shower activity for Friday. Friday will also feature breeze northeast winds and cool temps. The cool weather will last into the weekend but the rain moves out by Friday evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.