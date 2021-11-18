Panhandle Weather 11-18-2021

A cold front Thursday night will bring us cooler conditions for the next three days. This will only make the temps just a few degrees below where they should be for this time of year. The average temps this time of year is low to mid 70s for highs and mid to upper 40’s for lows. Overall our Friday through Sunday will be rater nice with a good deal of sun and temps in the low 70’s for highs.

A stronger cold front will work through on Monday this should bring cold enough temps to prompt frost and freeze watches or warnings. We should see most fall into the lower 30s both Monday night and Tuesday night.

