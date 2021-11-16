Panhandle Weather 11-16-2021

Warmer weather the next few days as we wait for a cold front. This front is not going to bring major changes but rather allow dry air to come back. That will allow for us to cool off a touch but not expect much n the way of rainfall. Another stronger front will be likely next week as we move into our Thanksgiving holiday.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the evening.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 58.

