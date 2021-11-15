Panhandle Weather 11-15-2021

Beautiful weather is expected most of this week. We will see a few cold front work across the area but rain chances do not look to be all that high. Storms over the last few weeks have tracked well to our north this has brought us cold fronts but not much more than that. High pressure will quickly move in behind the front

and dominate for the weekend. Another cold front is possible again early next week, but long-term guidance is indicating the potential for limited precipitation with that front also. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday but dip down into the mid-60s to mid-70s behind the front on Friday. Expect lows in the 40s and

50s.

