Panhandle Weather 11-10-2021

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow, this will bring a chance of rain and eventually some cooler temps with it as well. Rain chances will be around 50% for the day tomorrow with the greatest coverage in rain likely happening around mid-day. While there is a decent chance at the rain I am not expecting that we have much in total with most locations picking up less than 1 inch of rain. A few locations could stay entirely dry. Cooler air will lag a bit as Friday will return to the 70’s for daytime highs. A second front that will force the cooler air in will move through by Saturday. Expect below normal temps to last into the middle of next week.

