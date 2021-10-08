Panhandle weather 10-8-2021

The upcoming forecast through the beginning of the weekend will be welcome news to many who have received torrential rains over the last week. The upper-level low that has been in place over the

southeast the last few days, and associated shortwave disturbances, will lift into the northern tier of the United States through the evening. Further to our west, an upper-level ridge will begin to build into the region as drier air aloft is advected in from the northwest. This will bring an end to the rain chances through the first part of the weekend with light northerly flow expected.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.