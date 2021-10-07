Panhandle Weather 10-7-2021

Over 7 inches of rain fell at the Airport for Panama City, This brings us to within 6 inches of rain for the wettest year on record. Rain chances are much lower in the coming days but we still have a shot at a shower or two tonight and tomorrow before mostly dry weather moves in. If you are hopeful for Fall cool down you’ll have to wait until at least next weekend before a possible pattern change.

We`ll finally see a break in the rain for our heavily impacted areas in Florida Panhandle as drier northwest flow aloft begins to move into the forecast area. The greatest rain chances will be across Florida Big Bend where lower and mid-level moisture will be more prevalent.

Ridge building becomes the primary pattern throughout the long term, which is good news after a long week of near non-stop rainfall. As the ridge moves over the region we can expect dry air to filter in making afternoon convection possible Expect daytime highs generally in the mid to upper 80s, with overnight lows generally in the mid to upper 60s.



		

			

	
	


		

	


	
	


			
