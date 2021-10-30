Panhandle Weather 10-30-2021

Calm conditions for the Short term period. Zonal flow and dry air
to start the workweek. Highs are expected to be in the low to
mid-70s with lows ranging from the upper 40s across inland areas
to mid-50s along the coast.

The long term begins as a continuation of the seasonally calm
weather we have for the short term. Meanwhile, an upper-level
a shortwave trough will approach the eastern US as we head into the
weekend. There is uncertainty regarding what this trough and
associated cold front will bring but, some cooler overnight
temperatures can be expected. We will continue to monitor for the
chance of showers or thunderstorms for the end of the workweek.

High temperatures for this term will be in mid-70s and begin to
cool to the mid/low 60s by the end of the week. Low temperatures
will be in the low 50s for most of the week, then mid to upper 40s
inland by the end of the week.

