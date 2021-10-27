Panhandle Weather 10-27-2021

Strong to severe storms are expected to work across the area Wednesday night. Wind threat is the biggest overall with the storms. The tornado threat is there as well but will be contingent on the warm front lifting off the coast and moving inland. That would allow for storms to become surface-based making tornados more of a possibility.

Heavy rain and strong winds are almost certain with this system regardless of the severe potential. 1 to 3″ of rain is likely with up to 2-5″ possible. The wind will be felt everywhere across the panhandle but will have a higher impact near the coast.

Long-duration wind event is incoming for the coast.

-Very windy tonight S 15-25 mph G40- Strong west to southwest wind through Friday afternoon behind the front. WSW 20-25 mph G35

– The west wind is onshore wind and will kick waves up 8-14 feet. Beach issues such as erosion and rip currents are likely, some coastal flooding is possible.