Panhandle Weather 10-26-2021

Storm timing for Wednesday night, Severe Threat looks limited for now as it’s unlikely we will have much instability to work with. This is mainly due to timing as storms will work through overnight and into the early morning. Still, a storm or two could be strong to severe and can’t rule out a tornado warning or two across the area. Make sure you have the app and weather radio ready to go for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Just in case you need it. Breezy conditions are the other story, strong winds along and ahead of the front then again after the front.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 am. High near 77. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.