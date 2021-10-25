Panhandle Weather 10-25-2021

Pattern change on the way, this will bring us cooler and more active weather. When we get to the end of the summer season we start to watch powerful cold front work across the area. Severe weather can be a problem with these fronts, as of now too much uncertainty to talk details but it’s possible Wednesday night and or Thursday morning strong to severe storms could work across the area.

We will have a nice day of Weather Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be breezy but mostly dry until the overnights. Thursday will be breezy and cool with lingering showers after the front. Friday will remain breezy and cool but should offer more sunshine.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.



Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.



Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 am. Low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.



Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.



Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.



Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.