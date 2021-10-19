Panhandle Weather 10-19-2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cool fall weather will slowly transition into a warmer pattern going over the next 7 to 10 days. A cold front will work in and through the area Thursday and Friday. This time however will not bring us much in the way of a cool down. The air mass behind the front is not a big difference from the one that is in place now. this means that rain chances will remain low even with a front going through.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panhandle weather forecast 10-19-2021

Adoption fees waived at Bay County Animal Shelter until Tuesday

BCSO adds "Care Coordinators" to help people dealing with substance abuse receive help

Bay District Schools holding a forum to answer parents questions Tuesday night

Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/19/21

Barktoberfest helping local pups in the area

More Local News

Don't Miss