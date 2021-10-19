Panhandle Weather 10-19-2021

The cool fall weather will slowly transition into a warmer pattern going over the next 7 to 10 days. A cold front will work in and through the area Thursday and Friday. This time however will not bring us much in the way of a cool down. The air mass behind the front is not a big difference from the one that is in place now. this means that rain chances will remain low even with a front going through.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.