High pressure remaining in control as the pattern is not looking to change much over the next 7 to 10 days. For the most part, all of the active weather will move around our area. This will result in warming temps but mostly dry conditions remaining in the forecast. Slightly better rain chances are expected by Thursday as the upper trough moves closer to the area and convective instability increases. Best rain chances will remain over the western half of the area, and activity is expected to remain rather scattered. Upper flow becomes zonal rather quickly as the upper trough weakens, which doesn`t allow the associated cold front to push
through the forecast area. So, while rain chances are expected to diminish by the weekend, temperatures will be warm, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s.
Panhandle Weather 10-18-2021
