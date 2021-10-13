Panhandle weather 10-13-2021

Warm and dry conditions will continue through Friday night. Ridge will shift south of the area on Saturday night as an upper trough digs into the eastern U.S. A cold front will move across the area on

Saturday bringing a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will be light as moisture and instability will be weak with favorable upper dynamics remaining to the north.

Above normal temperatures will continue ahead of the front with temperatures dropping into the 50s Saturday night along with breezy north winds.

High pressure will build into the area on Sunday advecting a cooler and less humid airmass

into the southeast. The dry pattern will continue into the middle of next week with temperatures warming back to near average levels as winds veer to the southeast.

Thursday Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind around 5 mph.



Friday Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.



Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.



Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77.



Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 81.