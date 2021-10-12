Panhandle Weather 10-12-2021

Warm and dry weather will continue this week but changes are on the way for this weekend. From now until then we will see the warm dry weather continue. A few stray showers will be possible over the waters, and patchy fog will be possible across the I-75 corridor overnight. High temperatures Wednesday are forecast in the mid to upper 80s with low temperatures overnight tonight in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

