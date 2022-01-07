Panhandle Weather 1-7-2022

Surface high pressure will begin to shift east of the area through the period as easterly and southeasterly flow develop. In the upper levels southwesterly flow will increase ahead of our next cold front, which will move in late Sunday into Monday. Embedded in this southwesterly flow will be a weak shortwave

moving north out of the Gulf overnight Sunday. Given the lack of sufficient moisture return and fairly dry conditions aloft, mostly expect just an increase in clouds with this weak wave.

The shortwave moves out Sunday morning and with it, a weakening pressure gradient across the area for the afternoon ahead of the main upper-level trough axis. With southerly flow still in place

at the surface, conditions will continue to warm through the afternoon Sunday and will likely see the warmest temperatures, in the low to mid-70s, of the upcoming week. By the afternoon/evening hours of Sunday night, well see rain chances slowly creep up, especially across our southeast AL/FL-Panhandle

counties as the front near the region.