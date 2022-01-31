The region will be in an area of relatively light flow for the next 24 hours with surface ridging retreating east of the area and a weak area of low pressure to the west. Gradually increasing low-level moisture combined with light winds and relatively little cloud cover is expected to result in areas of fog across the Florida big bend and portions of southwest and south-central Georgia late tonight into Tuesday morning. Dry weather will continue on Tuesday with highs ranging from the mid-60s to near 70.

Southerly flow becomes well established across our area as high pressure moves out over the western Atlantic. With some embedded disturbances in the flow, there could be a couple of isolated showers over the Panhandle and southeast Alabama. Low temperatures will moderate from the mid/upper 40s Tuesday night into the middle/upper 50s Wednesday day. Daytime highs Wednesday will be in the 70s.