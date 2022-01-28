The main story with this front is that strong cold air advection will cause temperatures to fall into the low 30s and upper 20s tonight. But with the winds, the apparent temperatures are expected to fall to the mid to upper teens and low 20s. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for the entire area tonight into the morning hours. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will warm up to the low to mid-40s, yet afternoon wind chills will keep it feeling like we`re in the upper 30s for most of the region. Clear skies Saturday will lead to another cold night.

The coldest night of the winter is expected Saturday night, as the center of the high pressure associated with the arctic airmass settles over northern Florida. This will allow for winds to go calm, and with no high clouds noted in the guidance, conditions will be nearly ideal for radiational cooling. As is typical with these types of nights, temperatures will vary quite a bit across the area with the upper 20s to lower 30s along the immediate coast, lower to mid-20s for most inland areas, and perhaps a few upper teens in normal colder locations. This will push most inland areas to near or below Hard Freeze criteria (23F or colder), so will continue the Hard Freeze Watch for all but the immediate panhandle coast.