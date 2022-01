High pressure stretched down the Appalachians will dominate through much of the short term. This will help to allow for dry conditions Wednesday night through Thursday night. A weak upper-level wave will approach the region on Thursday but weakens as it moves just north of the region and appears to not bring impacts to the area. Expect lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

