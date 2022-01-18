Panhandle Weather 1-18-2022

Fun forecast, nasty weather that’s what we are looking at toward the end of the week. A cold front will move through the area on Thursday. This will bring with it much colder air and showers. We are not concerned about severe weather as the cold air will undercut our lift this will likely lead to mist and drizzle on the backside of the front as the cold works in. The front moves through but the moisture stalls. Another piece of energy works across the area Friday into Saturday that promises to bring us more rain and cold. Full details are in the video above.