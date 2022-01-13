Panhandle Weather 1-13-2022

A strong low-pressure system will enter the region on Saturday bringing multiple hazards to the area. The first of note will be the increase in winds, particularly across the Gulf, which will build high surf along Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties Saturday night into Sunday. A high surf advisory will be like for Saturday as winds and wave heights increase. The wind over land outside of storms is not impressive and should stay below any wind-related warnings or advisory.

In terms of convective potential, not much has changed from the previous discussion. SPC continues to highlight a Marginal Risk of severe weather (level 1/5) for Saturday night into Sunday morning.