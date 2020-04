CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another Panhandle event slated to take place over the summer has canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Panhandle Watermelon Festival will no longer take place in Chipley as planned, according to Chairman Colby Peel.

Peel also said in a release, planners considered all options before deciding canceling was the best way to protect the community at this time.

The festival originally was scheduled to take place June 26-27 at Pals Park.