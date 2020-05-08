Panhandle vacation rental owners challenging ban

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Property owners and a vacation rental management company have filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis. The ban on vacation rentals still exists with no date in sight as to when it could be lifted.

Brittney and Josh Williams own three vacation rental properties in Panama City Beach. They, like many other owners have lost thousands of dollars over the ban and want answers as to why the governor won’t lift it.

Many owners don’t understand why hotels and resorts are open, but they are not.

“During the last speaking that Governor DeSantis did, he completely ignored the topic,” Josh Williams said. “He didn’t even mention it. He didn’t mention vacations, he didn’t mention short-term rentals, he completely ignored the topic and all of us were tuning in just to hear that specific thing.”

That’s why a few Panhandle property owners filed a federal lawsuit against the governor accusing him of violating their constitutional right by shutting down vacation rentals.

Even though the Williams were not on the lawsuit, they agree with those owners and feel like they are being singled out.

“We just want rules that make sense and that are across the board for everyone and not just singling out a certain group of people, that’s what needs to change,” Brittney Williams said.

According to the executive order, if someone does violate the ban, they could risk losing their vacation-rental license or be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

However, the lawsuit accuses DeSantis of exceeding his authority with the order. Florida laws concerning states of emergency do not give the governor the authority to “unilaterally revoke rental licenses without any due process,” lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote in Thursday’s 39-page complaint.

The governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force Report suggests vacation rentals could open in phase two, but only to Florida residents.

The Williams and other owners don’t feel that is the solution to the problem.

“A huge percentage of rentals, they all come from out of state,” Brittney Williams said. “It’s not people from Florida that are going to be renting them so it’s not helping anyone by opening that up.”

These owners would like to open up as soon as possible before more damage is done.