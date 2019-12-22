Panhandle standouts shine in FACA North vs. South All-Star Classic

Credit: Beau Johnson

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WMBB)– Five area players participated in the FACA All-Star Classic on Saturday.

Treven Smith who was representing Blountstown ran back the opening kickoff for 65-yards.

Blountstown’s Carson Hatchett was named the North team defensive MVP.

Wewahitchka’s Tyreeq Thomas had a couple of tackles for loss and played on both sides of the ball.

North Bay Haven’s Cam Gant played receiver.

Mosley’s Jarvis Holley played linebacker.

Wewahitcka head coach Bobby Johns was the North team’s head coach.

The team fell to the South 26-21 but the talented group never gave up.

“Those kids want to excel and they want to be you know the best at their position and get the attention and they’re very highly competitive,” Johns said.