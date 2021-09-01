Panhandle school districts continue to monitor COVID data

After Gulf District Schools closed for the rest of the week, other districts are monitoring COVID data.

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — School districts are monitoring COVID data, after Gulf District Schools decided to close its schools for the rest of the week.

In the Walton County School District, 3.1 percent of the school population has tested positive since school began.

Meanwhile, Jackson and Bay District Schools have positivity rates below two percent. Bay District School Deputy Superintendent Denise Kelley thinks BDS schools are uniquely different than Gulf County.

“There’s is probably more concentrated,” Kelley said. “You know with ours we have our schools and we look within that school and we look where the close contacts were with the children who tested or the adults who tested positive.”

Kelley said that Bay District Schools is in contact with the Department of Education and Health Departments as the district continues to survey COVID data.

