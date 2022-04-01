PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — To help fight high gas prices, the Biden administration ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil a day for six months from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve on Thursday.

Now, Panhandle residents are waiting to see how his move is going to impact their wallets.

Panama City resident, David Crafton, spent $100 to fill up his car on Friday.

“Well it’s either this or I’m going to have to bring a horse and buggy down,” Crafton said.

While Crafton wants less pain at the pump, he has his own reasons for wanting prices to remain high.

“You know if they go up a little higher, maybe Trump will get back in and then we’ll make America great again,” Crafton said.

Brittany Dudley is visiting from Tallahassee and said prices are higher in the state capital. She said she is grateful for any help from the president.

“It’s appreciated,” Dudley said. “It’s definitely appreciated because gas is a fool. The prices are crazy. I think I’m at like 60 bucks now when it normally took about 40 so yeah if he can lower those, I’m happy.”

Panama City resident, Matthew Mitchell, said he appreciates the president’s move to lower prices but adds he doesn’t think it’s a long-term solution.

He said he doesn’t blame President Biden for the high gas prices but rather the divide in Washington, D.C.

“I’m glad he’s making some level of change but we got to keep working together,” Mitchell said. “Until they start working together, gas prices are going to keep like this like everything else.”

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.22 on Thursday.

Currently, more than 568 million barrels are held in the reserves.