Panhandle residents gather in Calhoun County for Peanut Boil

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — People from across the Panhandle streamed into Blountstown Saturday for a peanut boil.

The boil lasted from 5-8 p.m. as visitors met up with friends and family, and ate food from stands at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement. There was also live music with a band playing for the attendees.

“Everything’s free,” Pam Hardy, an Altha resident said. “And it’s a great time and great food and great fellowship and great friends.”

The event is put on by volunteers like Willard Smith, a Blountstown resident. Throughout the week leading up to the peanut boil, volunteers pick the peanuts, before boiling them on Saturday.

“We start Monday, finding the peanuts, getting them plowed up,” Smith said. “And then we get a picker to pick them off and then we go through, get the trash off of them. That usually takes two days because we cook 100 gallons of peanuts.”

The event is also a way to continue the decades-old tradition. Many children are volunteers throughout the event, giving out peanuts and snow cones.

“You look at the people who’s come and the younger kids that’s eating it,” Smith said. “And the girls up there handing the peanuts out, they are some of our little beauty queens from around here and it’s the first time they’ve ever done anything in public.”

Saturday’s peanut boil was the 15th annual boil in Blountstown. Around 100 gallons of peanuts are donated by a local peanut farmer. All money raised at the event is used for the upkeep of the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement.