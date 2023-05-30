PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle kids and their families have the opportunity to kick off summer outdoors at the Daffin Park Clubhouse this Saturday, June 3rd.

The Bay County NAACP Youth Council partnered with the Panama City Quality of Life to throw a Summer Youth Explosion event.

Cornhole competitions, a basketball tournament, and tug-of-war are only a few of the dozens of outdoor activities on Saturday’s agenda.

Kids’ crafts will be set up inside the clubhouse for the younger children to enjoy.

Anyone in the Panhandle is welcome to attend the completely free event.

NAACP Youth Council Treasurer Kinlei Rhoulac said she’s hoping to meet new friends at this fun-filled day she helped organize.

“The more we do the more people come,” Rhoulac said. “From meetings to sponsors to have everything connected to have this Saturday,”

The event is going to be from 12-4 o’clock in Panama City.

A DJ, face painter, and free food will be part of the fun.

You can also sign your child up with the Bay County NAACP Youth Council for $10 at the event.

Sponsored memberships are possible if needed.