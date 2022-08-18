LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mullets have made a comeback and Jack Grant, a three-year-old from Liberty County, is being nationally recognized for his style.

Grant is a finalist in the Kids National Mullet Championship. Over 600 children were registered for the competition, only 25 are left in the last round of voting.

Sierra Grant, his mother, said Jack has been growing his golden, curly mullet since he was born.

“I went to give him his first haircut because his hair was always in his eyes and when I did, I just couldn’t bring myself to cut off the curly hair,” Sierra Grant said.

He has some big plans if he becomes the Kids Mullet Champion.

“If he wins the competition he wins $2,500. He wants to go to Universal Studios,” his mother said. “He wants to bring all his brothers and sisters. Biggest dream is to meet Paw Patrol.”

Jack said the coolest part of his hair is his mohawk.

The Mullet Championships began in 2020 and have since expanded to include several divisions.

If you would like to vote for Jack Grant, voting takes place online and is open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

The Kids Mullet Championship winner will be announced on Monday.