Panhandle improves social distancing grade

Local News

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle improved its overall social distancing grades, after the first report from data scientists gave multiple counties Cs, Ds and Fs on their abilities to follow guidelines and stop getting together.

The data scientists represent Unacast, which describes itself as a trusted foundation for all location data-driven decisions. According to the company’s website, it was created by the founders of the TIDAL music streaming service to gain insight into where users went to concerts. They then branched out to gather information about how people move around the world.

The company recently created a “social distancing scoreboard” that it says shows how communities are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The scoreboard is based on GPS data from mobile devices, and each state and county is given a letter grade based on the decrease in average distance traveled.

Overall, the state of Florida currently is receiving an A-. State scores are then broken down into counties, where Bay County also sits at an A-, Gulf and Okaloosa counties at a B and Walton a B-.

From there, Panhandle county grades begin to fall, according to current reports.

Franklin, Liberty and Calhoun counties sit at a C, while Washington, Holmes and Santa Rosa counties are all receiving Ds. Jackson County is scoring the lowest grade, currently at a D-.

However, these grades are trending upward according to previous reports on Unacast. Prior to this week, the Panhandle counties were scoring lower, some receiving Fs.

Find out more using the link below and see how the entire United States is scoring in social distancing.

