BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee.

Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award.

“We were recognized by her office for a case that we made a little while back rescuing a 17-year-old human trafficking victim,” Moore said.

It was a case out of Okaloosa County. They chased down a known felon and gang member to rescue a minor.

Moore said they work hard every day to keep drugs, weapons, and violent criminal offenders off the streets.

In January, they step-up enforcement in bringing awareness to Human Trafficking. Several agencies do this as part of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.