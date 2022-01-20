Panhandle favorite makes list of top 100 restaurants

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local oyster bar made the cut for top 100 restaurants in 2022.

The review website Yelp created the list based on feedback from their users. The number one restaurant was Cocina Madrigal, in Phoenix, Arizona. Everything is made from scratch in the Mexican hotspot and Yelp says “favorites … include a grilled-romaine salad and fall-apart beef birria enchiladas. Make sure you leave room for dessert, and order the warm Churros with Crème Anglaise and caramel sauce.”

Several Florida restaurants made the list but the closest is the Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar in Santa Rosa Beach.

“With a view of ocean waves lapping sugar-sand beaches, this Gulf shore restaurant is consistently voted one of the best places to eat in the Florida panhandle,” Yelp wrote. “Fresh local seafood and, yes, oysters are the big draw here.”

The dishes also include fried sweet tea chicken fingers and crab claws.

The full list is here.