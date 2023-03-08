PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — With March Madness around the corner, the Florida Sheriff’s Association is taking the opportunity to find out who the ‘top dog’ is in Florida.

17 Florida counties submitted their heroic hounds and it’s up to you to decide which of the 16 dogs move on to the head-to-head competition rounds.

Some Panhandle furry friends are part of the contest. K9 dogs from Walton, Franklin, and Holmes counties need your vote.

If you are interested in checking out the competition and throwing in your vote, you can check out their Facebook page for more information.

Voting ends Sunday, March 12th at 5 p.m.