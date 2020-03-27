Panhandle Army Recruiters make operations changes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The U.S. Army is taking the health and safety of its personnel and their family members seriously during the COVID-19 outbreak, which includes making changes to the recruiting process.

According to a release from U.S. Army Recruiting Operations, all recruiting stations throughout Alabama and the Florida Panhandle have shifted efforts to mobile and virtual formats in order to limit in-person contact.

The release states recruiters are available, but using methods other than face-to-face contact to communicate. The other methods also extend to future soldiers preparing to go to training bases.

Future soldiers still will ship out to basic combat training at this time, according to the statement. The Army has implemented a screening procedure to check temperatures, as well as ask questions about health and recent travel, when recruits arrive to basic training.

Anyone looking for more information is encouraged to contact, Will Skelton, Chief of Advertising & Public Affairs, U.S. Army Montgomery Recruiting Battalion via email: william.b.skelton2.civ@mail.mil or phone: 334‐551‐3228/3059 (office) and 334‐301‐7037 (cell).

