PanCare to hold coronavirus treatment drive-thru site

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Next Saturday, August 14, PanCare will hold a community COVID-19 testing, vaccination and antibody treatment drive-thru site at the Panama City Mall.

This is in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in our area.

PanCare will offer the Moderna vaccine in addition to the REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody treatment. Those looking to receive the antibody treatment must test positive the day of.

Testing is available for everyone ages 12 and older. Those who are 12 or older and test positive can ask to receive the monoclonal antibody treatment.

The antibody treatment requires four injections. First dose Moderna vaccine appointments are also available for this event. People who are 18 years older are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine.

To make an appointment, click here.