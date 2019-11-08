Pancare offers free medical services for veterans

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Even though Veterans Day isn’t until Monday, a local medical organization is already doing its part to help those who served our country.

Pancare health of Florida opened locations across nine different counties to offer free medical services for veterans in part of their “Stand up for Veterans” event.

Men and women who served in the military were able to get both dental and basic physical health check-ups.

Organizers say they want the ones in uniform to know they are appreciated not only this time of year but all the time.

“We want all of our veterans to know that we value them and we’re here to help them. They don’t have to be just in Bay County, they can be in all of our counties. We want to make sure everyone feels they can get the care they need,” said Pancare Marketing Director Ashley Kelley.

One dentist who was working is also an Air Force Veteran.

“Veterans day honors not only come my way but what’s special is, I can send them the other way too so serving here as a Pancare dentist, and serving on Veteran’s Day, being a veteran and serving veterans is the best of the best,” said dentist Gary Piorkowski.

Find the nearest Pancare location near you by clicking here.