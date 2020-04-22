Pancare lifting COVID-19 testing restrictions for certain groups

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Pancare of Florida is expanding their COVID-19 testing, lifting symptom restrictions for certain groups of individuals.

Starting on Thursday, Pancare will be testing healthcare facility workers, residents in long-term care facilities, persons 65 years of age and older, persons with underlying conditions and first responders even if they do not show any COVID-19 symptoms.

PanCare will continue to offer COVID-19 testing to all persons with symptoms (cough, fever ≥100.4, or shortness of breath) at all testing sites.

All testing will be provided at no cost to the person being tested. If a person has insurance, we will bill the insurance for testing and writeoff any portion not covered.

PanCare Health’s COVID-19 response line team is available at (850) 215-4181 Monday-Friday
9 am-4 pm to conduct phone screenings. Testing site hours differ from response line hours.

To be scheduled at a testing site, you must complete all of the 3 following steps.

Step 1: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181.

Step 2: Conduct an over the phone screening.

Step 3: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique ID number and given an appointment date, time, and location. You must present your ID number at your appointment along with your photo ID when you arrive at the off-site testing location.

