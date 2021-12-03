PanCare hosting health clinic in recognition of World AIDS Day

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — This time of year calls for helping others, and in recognition of World Aids Day earlier this week, PanCare, Basic, and The Bay County Health Department are holding a free health clinic for the community.

They’re offering free or at cost medical, and dental screenings to anyone in need.

Tons of vendors are participating, such as the Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program.

Victim Advocat, Pamala Holloway said this event offer resources to everyone,

“It is important that even people who have HIV and AIDS know that there are other services available to them, so if they come out here at least they know that even if they need to get therapy for situations that happened to them when they were younger, that were here and were available and they will know who they can come to.”

This free event continues on Saturday December 4th from 10 AM to 2 PM in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in Callaway.