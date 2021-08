On Saturday, PanCare held a vaccine and testing clinic. Out of 413 spots available, all but one was taken.

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — On Saturday, PanCare hosted a COVID vaccine testing and monoclonal antibody treatment site next to the JC Penney’s at the Panama City Mall.

The clinic began Saturday morning and lasted until 12 p.m. as PanCare workers walked car to car to administer tests. All 313 testing and antibody sign-up spots were filled, as well as 99 of 100 vaccination spots.

People who tested positive for COVID-19 could also receive antibody treatment on site.