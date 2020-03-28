PanCare Health tests 90 patients for COVID-19 in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Surprising numbers from PanCare Health as they release statistics after their first week of testing for COVID-19 in Bay County.

On Monday, PanCare opened their first mobile testing unit in Panama City. Over the course of 5 days, they saw 118 patients.

Each patient was evaluated and received both a strep test and a flu A and B test. Those testing negative for both tests were then tested for COVID-19.

In total, 90 patients met CDC guidelines and were administered the test for the coronavirus.

While PanCare has not received any results back yet, they encourage residents to take the proper precautions.

“Listen to what the CDC is telling you, what the Department of Health is telling you. That we need to practice social distancing, that we need to be six feet away from people, we need to be washing our hands and using hand sanitizer. Everything that is being publicly made known, that we need to be following these steps, we really need to to prevent the continued spread,” said Ashley Kelley, PanCare Health’s Marketing Coordinator.

Kelley says they should have the results for the 90 pending tests in four to seven days.