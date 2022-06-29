PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More health care services are coming to Bay County. PanCare plans to build three new buildings in the next couple of years on Sherman Avenue.

On Wednesday, PanCare officials held a groundbreaking for a new pharmacy. Officials said the drug store will bring inexpensive drugs to patients.

“They do struggle to get those services in our current healthcare environment,” PanCare COO Robert Thompson said. So our solution was to build it ourselves.”

Thompson said PanCare can offer lower-cost medication than other pharmacies because it is a non-profit.

“Many of our patients, especially our uninsured patients that have specialty diagnoses that need specialty medications — a lot of times they go without those medications because they are very expensive,” Thompson said. “This pharmacy meets that need. We get those medications for pennies on the dollar sometimes. And really bring those medications to our patients who otherwise would have to go without.”

Construction on the pharmacy began Wednesday. Thompson expects the pharmacy to be finished in February 2023. The non-profit also plans to build a new primary care clinic and women’s health center.

PanCare’s current primary care clinic only has eight exam rooms. The new clinic will have 12.

“It’s going to meet the needs of Bay County for a long time to come,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “As the county grows, the health care system grows right along with it. And this is a tremendous need in Bay County.”

PanCare officials said the new facilities will bring 100 jobs to Panama City.