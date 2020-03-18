Pancare begins screening all patients for COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pancare of Florida officials are doing their part to stop the spread of coronavirus and screening all patients before they are allowed in the facilities.

Nurses are now posted outside of every Pancare location across Northwest Florida, asking if the ones coming in for appointments have any coronavirus symptoms.

The practices started on Tuesday.

Each nurse is equipped with face masks, full medical gowns, gloves and feet protection.

Marketing coordinator Ashley Kelley says they’re doing this to not only keep employees healthy but patients as well.

“If you come to our locations and presented with symptoms, then we’re able to screen them outside of the building and them get them over to the health department where they can conduct other screenings and potentially testing,” Kelley said.

Kelley says they are not becoming a screening location and this is only being done for individuals who are coming to Pancare for a medical reason outside of COVID- 19.

“If they’re not presenting any symptoms of COVID-19, they can definitely come to Pancare. We’re still open as usual for your normal conditions but anything COVID-19 related, if you’re having symptoms we direct them to the Department of Health.”

Pancare locations and hours are still running as normal.

