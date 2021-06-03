Panama Police arrest kidnapping suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who violated a custody agreement and left Mississippi with a child was arrested during a traffic stop in Panama City, police said.

On Thursday, officers with the Panama City Police Department stopped an SUV for a traffic infraction at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Michigan Avenue. During the stop, officers were informed that the vehicle and the registered owner were suspected to be involved in a kidnapping

case out of Olive Branch, MS.

Police said they identified the passenger in the SUV as Jordan Akers and young girl sitting in Akers’ lap was confirmed to be the abducted child.

“Both Akers and the child had been missing since April when Akers violated a court ordered custody agreement and fled Mississippi with the child,” officers wrote.

Officers with PCPD contacted the Olive Branch Police Department and it was confirmed that there was an active warrant for Akers for kidnapping. Akers was arrested and taken to the Bay County jail awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.

The child was turned over to the staff of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to await the arrival of the custodial parent.