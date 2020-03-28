Panama Country Club taking extra precautions and staying open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The coronavirus outbreak has affected many businesses all over the Panhandle, but for the time being local golf courses are staying open. However, they want to make sure they are keeping their golfers safe.

Panama Country Club is one of the courses keeping their greens open, but with some new rules and guidelines for the links.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone is safe,” Panama Country Club Membership Director and Event Coordinator Andrew Findley said. ‘Because we take it seriously and we don’t want anyone to get sick.”

They are spraying down golf carts with disinfectant and wiping down touch points every day. The flagsticks are kept in the holes and golfers are recommended to stay six feet apart from each other.

“Professional Golf Association tournaments have been canceled, but they have the problem of having large galleries and people packed together around the greens, out here, fortunately, we don’t have anybody good enough that we’ve got fans out here to see us,” Panama Country Club President Jay Manuel said.

While golfers are making sure to be conscious during play, they are also enjoying getting out of the house and getting a little bit of normalcy during this time.

“There’s a golf digest article that talks about if you just take certain precautions, golf can be one of the safest sports that you can engage in,” Findley said. “Just be careful, be mindful and you should be fine.”

