Panama Country Club shares Hurricane Michael recovery update

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama Country Club suffered several millions of dollars in damages as a result of Hurricane Michael and shared their recovery progress on Thursday.

The club’s golf course reopened in August of 2019 but their clubhouse has been out of commission since the storm.

Panama Country Club President, Jay Manuel, said their clubhouse sustained a good bit of damage during Hurricane Michael blowing out multiple windows and almost destroying the building’s foundation.

Manuel said after the storm the club’s priority was to fix their golf course but now, he said residents and members are excited for the return of the club house.

“The club has continued to operate, the golf course is great we’ve got an outside cabana area where we can serve, we’ve got a pool that we have continued to use but on those cold and windy days, we have sure longed to be back in the clubhouse,” Manuel said.

Residents and members can also expect to some changes to the clubhouse.

“The clubhouse is going to be completely remodeled,” Manuel said. “We’re trying to make it a little more friendly for the younger generation as well. We are adding a gym on one end of the building so yes we’re very excited about.”

Manuel said after the storm, Bay County began to move forward by building back better.

“When we build it back, we always build it back better and it’s nice and new and shiny and I don’t think that Panama Country Club is gonna be any different,” Manuel said. “It also is going to be better than it was before.”

Manuel said they anticipate the clubhouse to reopen by the end of this summer.