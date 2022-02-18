PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City honored Black History Month with a “Heritage Program” at City Hall on Friday evening.

Surrounded by the wax figures of great figures from the African American community, the audience heard from guest speakers and listened to ‘Michael Grady & the NuGulf Coast Choir.’

The event highlighted both local and national black history, the civil rights movement, and much more.

“Prior to Hurricane Michael we had certain events that we put on for Black History Month, this is the first time we’ve had an opportunity to expand the program as much as we have,” Panama City Community Development/CRA director Michael Johnson said. “We plan to have it this year and expand it even further going forward.”

Johnson said he was glad to accomplish one of the goals of the event, which was educating the youth and encouraging their participation in the day’s activities.