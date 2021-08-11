Panama City’s FSU Campus names library in honor of long-time donors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – FSU Panama City held a symposium to welcome back their faculty and staff Wednesday but also took time to honor two of its well-known supporters.

The Cook name has been well-known throughout the halls of the FSU Panama City campus for nearly 30 years. Dr. James T. Cook and his wife Jan have donated a lot of their time and money helping developing STEM programs and other activities on-campus, dating all the way back to the early ’90s.

Grateful for their generosity, campus administrators decided to officially name the library facility The Dr. and Mrs. James T. Cook Library and Learning Center.



The Dean of the FSU Panama City campus, Randy Hanna, believes this homage is well deserved,

“It’s very appropriate that we name the library after both of them because of their very broad interest across the university and across this community…” Hanna aid. “They’ve been a huge part of Florida State University and have supported us with their treasures and their time.”

Plenty of colleagues and friends, including Congressman Neil Dunn, attended the ceremony, with great remarks in regards to the couple.

“Dr. James Cook he’s the real deal… an incredible guy,” he is “an amazing addition to our community service for many many years,” Dunn said. “I’m so proud to know him and I’m so proud that we’re recognizing him and doing so at a place like FSU.”

The library has been named just in time for the upcoming fall semester, which starts on August, 23.

