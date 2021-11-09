Panama City woman sentenced in attempted murder case

Rachel Ladner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon.

Investigators said this woman, Rachel Ladner, smashed a cinder block into the head of the victim back in July of 2019. Ladner claimed she did this in self-defense but officers found her in bed with the unconscious victim about 10 hours after the attack.

Along with the prison sentence, Ladner was ordered to pay restitution along with court costs and other fines.

