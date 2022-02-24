PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County woman was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery on Wednesday night, after shooting at guests, who she felt had overstayed their welcome in 2016.

Alana Annette Savell, of the 4200 block of Grady Street, told investigators that her guests had come over to hang out on Nov. 21, 2016. But they began drinking and got too loud.

When the guests didn’t leave, Savell used a .22 handgun to shoot at the guest’s feet.

A spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office said that Kristi and Garry Sutton were the guests who were shot at.

Garry Sutton testified that he was shot in the back of the leg and the calf as he was leaving Savell’s home, a State Attorney official said. He was in the hospital for two weeks.

Kristi Sutton said she was shot in the back of the left leg and then in the right heel as she was trying to leave.

Savell will be sentenced on April 5.